Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Is it Necessary to Retain the Presidency in Ukraine?'

On Tuesday, July 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Is it Necessary to Retain the Presidency in Ukraine?" Participants include Postup Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Institute of Social Research named after Yaremenko Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director General of the SOCIS Center for Social and Market Research Mykola Churilov (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.