Video

10:30 03.07.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Is it Necessary to Retain the Presidency in Ukraine?'

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Is it Necessary to Retain the Presidency in Ukraine?" Participants include Postup Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Institute of Social Research named after Yaremenko Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director General of the SOCIS Center for Social and Market Research Mykola Churilov (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'What lies behind UAH 26 bln debt Naftogaz trying to 'hang' on regional gas companies?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about results of competition for development of logo of 2019 ICF Dragon Boat Club Crew World Championships

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Pressure on Small and Medium-sized Businesses in Ukraine by Law Enforcement Agencies: Corruption in Children's Food Business in Educational, Medical institutions in Kyiv, its Region'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'SETAM: How to Break Down Corruption Schemes of Yanukovych's Cronies and Become Effective Anti-corruption IT Product in Public Sector'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The State of Freedom of Speech in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Republic of Belarus Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about new system for supporting renewable energy

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on extension of the law on preferential excise rates for imported second-hand cars

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Patriotic Banditry: Shocking Videos about Events in Dnipropetrovsk Region in 2014'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD