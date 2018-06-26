Video

13:00 26.06.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'What lies behind UAH 26 bln debt Naftogaz trying to 'hang' on regional gas companies?'

On Tuesday, June 26, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What lies behind a UAH 26 billion debt Naftogaz is trying to 'hang' on regional gas companies?" Participants: Chairman of the Gas Market Association of Ukraine Oleksandr Ovdiyenko, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Dnipropetrovskgaz Ivan Vakulenko, Executive Director of OJSC Odesagaz Ihor Mitiuchenko, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Kharkivgaz Dmytro Novytsky, Deputy Chairman of OJSC Khersongaz Vitaliy Holubev, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Chernivtsigaz Viktor Hordaya (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone (097) 900 9209.

