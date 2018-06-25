Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about results of competition for development of logo of 2019 ICF Dragon Boat Club Crew World Championships

On Monday, June 25, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the results of the competition for the development of the logo of the 2019 ICF Dragon Boat Club Crew World Championships, which will be held in Kyiv. Participants include President of the Ukrainian Dragon Boat Federation Valeriy Morgun, leader of NGO City Development Center, organizer of the competition Liudmyla Kostenko, public activist Oleksiy Luzan, as well as participants and winners of the competition (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: (063) 337 3773.