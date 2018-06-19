Video

11:00 19.06.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'SETAM: How to Break Down Corruption Schemes of Yanukovych's Cronies and Become Effective Anti-corruption IT Product in Public Sector'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "SETAM: How to Break Down Corruption Schemes of Yanukovych's Cronies and Become Effective Anti-corruption IT Product in Public Sector." Participants include Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine Svitlana Hluschenko, Director General of SETAM Viktor Vyshniov. During the event, "schemes" will be announced in the trade of the seized property that operated during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, which managed to be broken thanks to the work of SE "SETAM" and become the world's first online auction for Blockchain (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Press accreditation through: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6H_aUMWTKVTCxfSSI5s0ZLtvRtzPPlJ2JpqMQ4i3QQu5ubQ/viewform?fbzx=-5120034439652730000 or by phone: + 38 (094) 823-97-10

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The State of Freedom of Speech in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Republic of Belarus Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about new system for supporting renewable energy

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on extension of the law on preferential excise rates for imported second-hand cars

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Patriotic Banditry: Shocking Videos about Events in Dnipropetrovsk Region in 2014'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presidential Elections 2019: Will "Black" Technologies Replace Real Nationally Significant Ideas?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Work on Instructions has Led to Collapse of Ukrzaliznytsia'

Ukraine House Davos: Where Is The Next Сryptohaven?

Data Science: Ensuring Human Power Over Data

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD