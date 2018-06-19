Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'SETAM: How to Break Down Corruption Schemes of Yanukovych's Cronies and Become Effective Anti-corruption IT Product in Public Sector'

On Tuesday, June 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "SETAM: How to Break Down Corruption Schemes of Yanukovych's Cronies and Become Effective Anti-corruption IT Product in Public Sector." Participants include Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine Svitlana Hluschenko, Director General of SETAM Viktor Vyshniov. During the event, "schemes" will be announced in the trade of the seized property that operated during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, which managed to be broken thanks to the work of SE "SETAM" and become the world's first online auction for Blockchain (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Press accreditation through: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6H_aUMWTKVTCxfSSI5s0ZLtvRtzPPlJ2JpqMQ4i3QQu5ubQ/viewform?fbzx=-5120034439652730000 or by phone: + 38 (094) 823-97-10