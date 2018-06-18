Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The State of Freedom of Speech in Ukraine'

On Monday, June 18, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the state of freedom of speech in Ukraine. Participants include Czech journalist Jan Koral, journalist, Chairman of the Union of Young Journalists (Bulgaria) Tokha Karasiuv, lawyer, chairman of NGO Extraordinary Commission on Combating Corruption and Sabotage (Ukraine) Serhiy Kosenko, founder of the New Generation of Kyiv charity fund (Ukraine) Alla Ratushna, Head of the Social and Political Platform of Nadiia Savchenko (Ukraine) Vira Savchenko. Moderator – Serhiy Kryvulia, director of the Accent.news news agency (Ukraine) (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (050) 753 4833.