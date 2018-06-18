Video

12:30 18.06.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The State of Freedom of Speech in Ukraine'

1 min read

On Monday, June 18, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the state of freedom of speech in Ukraine. Participants include Czech journalist Jan Koral, journalist, Chairman of the Union of Young Journalists (Bulgaria) Tokha Karasiuv, lawyer, chairman of NGO Extraordinary Commission on Combating Corruption and Sabotage (Ukraine) Serhiy Kosenko, founder of the New Generation of Kyiv charity fund (Ukraine) Alla Ratushna, Head of the Social and Political Platform of Nadiia Savchenko (Ukraine) Vira Savchenko. Moderator – Serhiy Kryvulia, director of the Accent.news news agency (Ukraine) (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (050) 753 4833.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Republic of Belarus Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about new system for supporting renewable energy

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on extension of the law on preferential excise rates for imported second-hand cars

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Patriotic Banditry: Shocking Videos about Events in Dnipropetrovsk Region in 2014'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presidential Elections 2019: Will "Black" Technologies Replace Real Nationally Significant Ideas?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Work on Instructions has Led to Collapse of Ukrzaliznytsia'

Ukraine House Davos: Where Is The Next Сryptohaven?

Data Science: Ensuring Human Power Over Data

Lenovo Smart Display at CES-2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD