Video

10:00 18.06.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes'

1 min read

On Monday, June 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes." Participants include leader of NGO Protection and Assistance Andriy Peliukhovsky, political scientist Dmytro Snehiriov, journalist, lieutenant colonel of the reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Kholiava (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The State of Freedom of Speech in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Republic of Belarus Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about new system for supporting renewable energy

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on extension of the law on preferential excise rates for imported second-hand cars

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Patriotic Banditry: Shocking Videos about Events in Dnipropetrovsk Region in 2014'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presidential Elections 2019: Will "Black" Technologies Replace Real Nationally Significant Ideas?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Work on Instructions has Led to Collapse of Ukrzaliznytsia'

Ukraine House Davos: Where Is The Next Сryptohaven?

Data Science: Ensuring Human Power Over Data

Lenovo Smart Display at CES-2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD