Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes'

On Monday, June 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Corruption at the Defense Ministry under Previous Regimes." Participants include leader of NGO Protection and Assistance Andriy Peliukhovsky, political scientist Dmytro Snehiriov, journalist, lieutenant colonel of the reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Kholiava (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.