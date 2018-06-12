Video

11:00 12.06.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Republic of Belarus Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Republic of Belarus Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine." The delivery of Belarusian humanitarian aid to Ukraine is a practical implementation of the initiative of President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to provide assistance to Ukrainian residents living in the conflict zone on both sides of the disengagement line, as well as within the framework of the agreements reached between Lukashenko and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during their repeated meetings in 2017. Participants include Ambassador of Belarus to Ukraine Igor Sokol; Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Khudoleev; Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar; Deputy Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Heorhiy Tuka (8/5A Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. More information by phone: +380 (099) 480 4192 or at: ua.press@mfa.gov.by

