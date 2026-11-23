On Tuesday, November 23, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Financing reconstruction of Ukraine’s Industry."

Participants include President of the Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Anatoliy Kinakh; President of the Ukrainian National Mortgage Association Serhiy Volkov; moderator – Head of the Committee on Financial and Legal Issues of the Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Iryna Fedorenko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.