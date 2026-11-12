On Thursday, November 12, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Energy resilience: Who and how is building distributed generation in Ukraine?".

The event will present the Energy Resilience Ukraine 2026 project, a TOP-50 ranking of "Distributed Generation and Energy Storage Solutions," aimed at identifying and systematizing the most effective technological solutions, companies and market participants contributing to Ukraine's energy resilience.

Participants include

Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, and Head of the Subcommittee on Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Serhiy Nahorniak;

President of the Association of Small Cities of Ukraine Pavlo Kozyriev;

Doctor of Technical Sciences, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Sustainable Development and co-founder of the Kharkiv Energy Cluster Stanislav Ihnatiev;

Head of the Solar Power Plant Installers Committee of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine, expert in distributed generation, energy systems and energy storage Oleksandr Alokhin;

Director of Gresa Group consulting company Mykola Savchuk;

Marketing Director of Interfax-Ukraine and founder of the Experts Club information and analytical center Maksym Urakin;

Head of the League for Energy Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Holizdra.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.