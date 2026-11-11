On Wednesday, November 11, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference titled "Decent work for all: How to preserve Ukraine's human capital," dedicated to the launch of the Decent Work for All project, which aims to preserve and develop Ukraine's human capital. The event is organized by the All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies.

Participants will discuss the impact of demographic changes on Ukraine's recovery, labor shortages, and the recruitment and retention of workers; they will present the first issue of the Ukraine: People and Prospects analytical digest on demographic changes over 35 years of independence, and will announce the launch of the study "Decent Work for Ukraine's Recovery: Dialogue and Practical Solutions" supported by the International Renaissance Foundation.

Participants:

Oleksandr Hladun, Deputy Director for Research at the Mykhailo Ptukha Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Economics, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;

Olena Stepanenko, Vice President of the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine;

Dmytro Dehtiar, co-founder of HRD Club Ukraine;

Tetiana Rudenko, Senior Project Officer at the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings;

Moderator: Vasyl Voskoboinyk, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies and Head of the Decent Work for All project.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.