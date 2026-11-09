Interfax-Ukraine to host a discussion 'Will restaurants survive until Spring?'

On Tuesday, November 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Will restaurants survive until spring?"

Participants will discuss what restaurateurs should do about Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 1092 and whether postponing the resolution until March 4 will help the business, how restaurateurs have prepared for winter, challenges and insights, the 7% VAT regime for the restaurant business and NRAU initiatives and problems of reserving staff from mobilization in small and micro businesses.

Participants:

NRAU President Taras Kovalchuk;

McDonald's Ukraine representative Kristina Linichenko,

Pesto Cafe restaurant chain co-owner Dmytro Pohrebytsky,

Honey cafe-confectioneries and Zavertailo bakeries co-founder Anna Zavertailo.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska St and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.