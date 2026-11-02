On Tuesday, November 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Rescuing Ukrainians in Oleshky: how Melania Trump’s mediation influenced perceptions of USA, what Ukrainians think about the mission, Dmytro Lubinets’ actions, humanitarian contacts with Russia."

Active Group and the publication Politarena will present the results of a sociological study focused on a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region, covering the level of public support for the mission, the international mediation efforts of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, and the personal involvement of Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Participants include

founder of the research company Active Group Andriy Yeremenko;

director of the research company Active Group Oleksandr Pozniy;

editor-in-chief of the publication Politarena Viktoria Plotnikova;

director of the Center for Civil Society Studies Vitaliy Kulik;

moderator, director of the Institute for Sociological Research at Kyiv National Economic University Yulia Horbova.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.