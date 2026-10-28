On Wednesday, October 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Why some countries rich and others poor: Books by Zitelmann and Mises presented in Ukraine."

Four books by authors Rainer Zitelmann and Ludwig von Mises translated into Ukrainian will be presented; the publications are dedicated to economic freedom, causes of wealth and poverty, the impact of bureaucracy on business, and the role of market reforms in national development.

Participants include

co-founder of Nova Poshta and the International Liberty Institute (ILI) Volodymyr Popereshnyuk;

Candidate of Economic Sciences, expert of the International Liberty Institute (ILI) Dmytro Dusheyko;

Director of the International Liberty Institute Mykhailo Kamchatny.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.