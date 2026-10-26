On Tuesday, October 27, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "From needs assessment to real solutions: How to make social services in kyiv region communities accessible and person-centered."

Participants include:

Director of the Department of Social Protection of the Population of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ihor Meshchan;

Advocacy Specialist at the Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation Vladyslav Zhyliaiev;

Deputy Director of the Department and Head of the Social Protection of the Population Division at the Department of Social Protection of the Population of Kyiv Regional State Administration Yulia Suvorova;

Head of the Civil Population Support Division at the Department of Social Protection of the Population of Kyiv Regional State Administration Maksym Shakhov;

Deputy Head of the Division and Head of the Department for Monitoring State Benefits and Administering Social Programs within the Social Protection of the Population Division of the Department of Social Protection of the Population of Kyiv Regional State Administration Alla Zadunaiska.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.. For additional information, call: +38 (098) 802 0794.