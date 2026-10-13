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From protest to procedure: How Ukraine transitions from political statements to legal actions in international sports.

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On Tuesday, October 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street)  will host a press conference entitled "From protest to procedure: How Ukraine transitions from political statements to legal actions in international sports."

Participants include
Olympic champion, Vice President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation for artistic gymnastics Stella Zakharova;
Co-founder and expert of NGO Sports Context, expert in institutional development of sports Serhiy Levchuk;
Co-founder and expert of NGO Sports Context, expert on legal and institutional issues in sports Taras Samborsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone: +38(050)356-1067.

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