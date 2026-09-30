On Thursday, October 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference titled "Peace talks and assessment of socio-political situation in Ukraine."

The results of a sociological study will be presented on the state and attitudes of Ukrainian society amid the protracted war, citizens' attitudes toward potential peace talks, the limits of acceptable compromises and concessions, as well as the conditions Ukrainians consider necessary to end hostilities. Experts will discuss energy security issues, challenges related to mobilization, and electoral trends.

Participants include

Svitlana Kushnir, project manager at the Foundation for Future Studies;

Ihor Zhdanov, political expert, public figure, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019), PhD in Political Science, Head of the Information Defense Project at the Open Policy Foundation;

Oleh Posternak, political strategist and candidate of historical sciences.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. For details, please call (050) 261 7552 or email [email protected].