On Friday, September 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Carpathian Initiative (C8): From regional cooperation to a new role of Ukraine in Europe".

Participants include President of the International Institute for Security Studies Oleksiy Buryachenko; expert at the United Ukraine analytical center, Senior Adviser at the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NISS), PhD in Economics Ivan Us; political analyst, Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.