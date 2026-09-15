On Tuesday, September 15, at 15:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street, Kyiv) will host an online discussion entitled "Public involvement in implementation of Ukraine Facility instrument and Ukraine Plan at local level," dedicated to the role of civil society in implementing the Ukraine Facility mechanism and executing the Ukraine Plan at the local level.

The event will take place within the framework of the "Phoenix Project: Power of communities", implemented by East Europe Foundation with financial support from the European Union.

Participants include

Head of Section for European Integration, Governance, Rule of Law and Civil Society at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Asier Santillan;

Vice President of East Europe Foundation Vira Nedzvedska;

Expert on European Integration and Ukraine's EU Accession Myroslava Mainina;

Expert on the European Integration Component of the "Phoenix Project: Power of communities" Hryhoriy Borsch;

Expert on the European Integration Component of the "Phoenix Project: Power of Communities" Heorhiy Titarenko.

Moderator – Director of Interfax-Ukraine news agency Yehor Boltryk.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information: [email protected] (Diana Sharodi, Communications Coordinator at East Europe Foundation).