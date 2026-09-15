On Tuesday, September 15, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska St.) will host a press conference titled "Public attitudes toward Top 50 countries – Ukraine's largest trading partners in September 2026."

Participants include Andriy Yeremenko, founder of the research company Active Group; Oleksandr Pozniy, director of the research company Active Group; Olha Bezrukova, Ph.D. in Sociology and chair of Kyiv branch of the Sociological Association of Ukraine; Maksym Urakin, founder of the Experts Club Information and Analytical Center and Deputy Director at Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.