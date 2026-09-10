On Thursday, September 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The role of evangelical churches in strengthening Ukraine's capability." Topics will include Christian ministry in Defense Forces combat units, the number of chaplains serving in the combat zone, churches' humanitarian activities, improving church-state relations, churches' role in shaping Ukrainian identity at home and abroad, and the Ukrainian Council of Churches' 20th anniversary, state registration and official status.

Participants:

senior bishop of the Charismatic Evangelical Church of Ukraine and chairman of the Ukrainian Council of Churches Andriy Tyshchenko,

head of the "All Together!" Christian civic movement and deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Council of Churches Ruslan Kukharchuk,

head of the religious affairs department at the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Viacheslav Horshkov,

doctor of philosophical sciences and president of the Ukrainian Association of Religious Scholars Liudmyla Fylypovych.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. For more information, call (095) 903-67-96 or email [email protected].