On Tuesday, September 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Protecting aquatic bioresources and Ukraine's food security: the state of affairs of fishing industry practices, building public-private partnership and preserving the oceanic fleet and Ukraine's international quotas."

Participants: head of the special commercial fish farm at the Nyzhnie Bilotserkivske reservoir on the Ros River Center for Legal Aid "Ukrainian Detective Anti-Corruption Bureau" Serhiy Horbachenko, human rights advocate and combat veteran; and founder of Avhustus LLC, representative of the initiative group of Ukraine's special commercial fish farming entities and human rights advocate Viktor Matyshchuk and executive director of the Federation of Ukrainian Fishing Industry Workers NGO Valentyn Litvinov.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. For more information, call +38 (096) 125-02-24.