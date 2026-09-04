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Responding to challenge of poverty: new initiatives for state social protection policy

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On Friday, September 4, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Responding to Challenge of Poverty: New Initiatives for State Social Protection Policy" initiated by the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine.

Participants:

  1. Ihor Terekhov – Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, Mayor of Kharkiv
  2. Olha Holubovska – infectious disease specialist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Infectious Disease Specialists
  3. Nithin Umapathi – Lead Economist and Program Leader for Human Development in Eastern Europe at the World Bank
  4. Serhiy Kozyr – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine
  5. Maksym Tkachenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine
  6. Mykhailo Ananchenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-chair of the Frontline Territories parliamentary inter-faction association
  7. Ruslan Horbenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine
  8. Oleh Marusiak – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy
  9. Tetiana Tsyba – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans’ Rights
  10. Anton Shvachko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine
  11. Maryna Marchenko – Head and co-founder of NGO Mothers’ Generation “Lada”
  12. Ihor Bevh – Head of Advocacy at the Civic Union “League of the Strong”

Online

Lesia Zaburanna – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget

Oksana Zholnovych – Head of Social Projects at PH Capital, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine in 2022–2025.

Additional information by phone: +38 (050) 278 8742, Marharyta Chymyrys.

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