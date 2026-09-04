On Friday, September 4, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Responding to Challenge of Poverty: New Initiatives for State Social Protection Policy" initiated by the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine.
Participants:
- Ihor Terekhov – Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, Mayor of Kharkiv
- Olha Holubovska – infectious disease specialist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Infectious Disease Specialists
- Nithin Umapathi – Lead Economist and Program Leader for Human Development in Eastern Europe at the World Bank
- Serhiy Kozyr – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine
- Maksym Tkachenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine
- Mykhailo Ananchenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-chair of the Frontline Territories parliamentary inter-faction association
- Ruslan Horbenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine
- Oleh Marusiak – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy
- Tetiana Tsyba – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans’ Rights
- Anton Shvachko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine
- Maryna Marchenko – Head and co-founder of NGO Mothers’ Generation “Lada”
- Ihor Bevh – Head of Advocacy at the Civic Union “League of the Strong”
Online
Lesia Zaburanna – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget
Oksana Zholnovych – Head of Social Projects at PH Capital, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine in 2022–2025.
Additional information by phone: +38 (050) 278 8742, Marharyta Chymyrys.