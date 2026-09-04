On Friday, September 4, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Responding to Challenge of Poverty: New Initiatives for State Social Protection Policy" initiated by the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine.

Participants:

Ihor Terekhov – Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, Mayor of Kharkiv Olha Holubovska – infectious disease specialist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Infectious Disease Specialists Nithin Umapathi – Lead Economist and Program Leader for Human Development in Eastern Europe at the World Bank Serhiy Kozyr – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine Maksym Tkachenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine Mykhailo Ananchenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-chair of the Frontline Territories parliamentary inter-faction association Ruslan Horbenko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, co-founder of NGO IDPs of Ukraine Oleh Marusiak – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Tetiana Tsyba – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans’ Rights Anton Shvachko – Member of Parliament of Ukraine Maryna Marchenko – Head and co-founder of NGO Mothers’ Generation “Lada” Ihor Bevh – Head of Advocacy at the Civic Union “League of the Strong”

Online

Lesia Zaburanna – Member of Parliament of Ukraine, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget

Oksana Zholnovych – Head of Social Projects at PH Capital, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine in 2022–2025.

Additional information by phone: +38 (050) 278 8742, Marharyta Chymyrys.