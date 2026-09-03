On Friday, September 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion titled "Food security amid Russian aggression: Transformation of logistics chains and strategic alternatives."

Participants include

President of the International Institute for Security Studies Oleksiy Buriachenko;

Doctor of Economics, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, Head of the Center for Economic and Social Research Yaroslav Zhalilo;

Ph.D., expert on foreign and domestic policy Liudmyla Pokrovshchuk;

military and political analyst Denys Popovych.

The broadcast will be available on Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.