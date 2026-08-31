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The Role of Ukraine in the modern world

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On Monday, August 31, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a panel discussion titled "The Role of Ukraine in the modern world."

Participants include:
political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko;
founder of the United Ukraine Analytical Center, Doctor of Political Sciences Ihor Petrenko;
political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian.
Broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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