On Thursday, August 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska St.) will host a press conference entitled "Conservatism vs. empire: why Russia Is not a conservative country."

There will be an online link-up with the competition's winners and a prize presentation - books personally signed by Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov.

Participants:

Conservative Platform project head Valeriy Maidaniuk; competition jury members - Maksym Kolyba, deputy dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and senior lecturer at the School of Law of the Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU), and Yuriy Pidlisny, head of the Ethics-Politics-Economics program and chair of UCU's Department of Political Science; and Conservative Platform NGO management board chairman and moderator Yuriy Honcharenko.

The broadcast will be streamed live on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Further information: tel. (063) 765-90-85, [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).