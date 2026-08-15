The most effective interceptor of reactive "Shaheeds" in the tests became "LITAVR +" from F-Drones, - military

In the field tests of drones-interceptors of reactive "Shaheeds", which were recently conducted by the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment, the best drone turned out to be "LITAVR +" from F-Drones. This was reported on the regiment's Facebook page.

“The other day, another field test of interceptor drones was conducted, the manufacturers of which claim the ability to catch up with enemy reactive UAVs. The tests were conducted in conditions as close as possible to combat conditions, using measuring and control equipment, including specialized radar equipment. Among all the products, the best was the “LITAVR +” interceptor from F-Drones. It showed the necessary stable speed and range to intercept jet targets. Thank you to F-Drones, who continue to improve to protect the Ukrainian sky and introduce the latest technologies at the front!”, - the military said.

The 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment noted that they are constantly looking for new technological solutions to counter enemy “shaheeds”.

“We are fighting enemy threats in the sky and looking for new technological solutions! The 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment continues its systematic work on countering enemy strike UAVs, in particular new threats - the reactive Shaheed. Effective destruction of reactive targets requires new approaches, high-speed solutions and close coordination with domestic developers. That is why we constantly work together with representatives of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex,” - the military noted.

As previously reported, F-Drones became the first Ukrainian company to start producing all components for UAVs independently and is already exporting ready-made combat drones to the USA. It has already supplied the Pentagon with 2,000 FPV F10 strike drones as part of the Drone Dominance project. And in the USA, there is a strict requirement of the NDAA law regarding the absolute absence of Chinese parts in the design of the drone.