On Thursday, August 13, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine press center will host a discussion entitled "Winter is coming: are the state and society ready?" focusing on the preparedness of the state, territorial communities, and society for the 2026/2027 heating season amid the likelihood of large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy and municipal infrastructure.

The participants will include:

Oleksiy Ivashyn, Head of the NGO Civil-Military Movement;

Kateryna Yamshchikova, Acting Mayor of Poltava (online);

Yevhen Zolotaryov, Advisor to the Mayor of Vinnytsia and Head of the NGO Ukrainian Strategy (online);

Vitalii Miroshnychenko, Head of the Winter. Cities Will Endure project;

Andriy Sauk, an expert on housing and communal services, a veteran and a serving member of the armed forces;

Andrian Prokip, an expert on energy;

Yuriy Honcharenko, Head of the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group, who will moderate the discussion.

The event is organized by the Ukrainian Security Club and NGO Foundation for Democracy Assistance, in partnership with NGO Civil-Military Movement, with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

The event will take place at 8/5A Reitarska Street, Kyiv and will be streamed live on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalists may register on site upon presentation of valid press credentials.

For additional information, please call +38 (063) 765 90 85 or email [email protected] (contact: Yuriy Honcharenko).