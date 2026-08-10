On Tuesday, August 11, at 12.00, a press conference entitled "Will patients be left without MRI and CT? Threat to diagnostics availability due to new MoH draft law" will start at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The destruction of private diagnostics could cost the state tens of billions of hryvnias Association of Private Medical Institutions of Ukraine (APMI) proposes solutions to avoid double payments without destroying the system in order to provide free MRI and CT and better accessibility for patients.

Participants include Executive Director of AMPI Anna Kulyk; General Director of MDC Expert Oleksandr Haidabas; President of the All-Ukrainian Council for Patients' Rights and Safety Viktor Serdiuk; Medical Director of LLC Aparatna Medytsyna Anna Kravets.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional info by phone: +38(063)726 9470 (Kateryna Lukyashko, press secretary of AMPI).