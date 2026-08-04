On Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00, a press conference on "Risks for Ukraine: Security, politics, societal divides" will start at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street).

During the event, United Ukraine Analytical Center will present the results of a new wave of research under its proprietary UPRAF methodology – the Ukraine Country Risk Index (UCRI) for Q2 2026 and an update to the Ukraine Political Polarization Risk Index (UPRI). Analysts will present assessments of key events in security, international relations, and domestic politics, as well as provide a forecast for situational developments and practical recommendations for public authorities.

Participants include: Founder of United Ukraine Analytical Center, Doctor of Political Science Ihor Petrenko (moderator); International Relations Political Scientist, Co-founder of the "United Ukraine" Analytical Center Anton Kuchukhidze; Political Scientist, Doctor of Political Science Petro Oleshchuk; International Affairs Expert Dmytro Levus.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards. Additional information at the link https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ and email [email protected]