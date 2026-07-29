On Thursday, July 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "AUB, LSOU, and Consumer Lending Market Association to sign Memorandum of Cooperation."

The document provides for combining the expertise of the banking, insurance, and non-bank financial sectors, preparing joint proposals for the development of the financial market, supporting European integration, and strengthening dialogue with state authorities and the National Bank of Ukraine.

Participants include

President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks Andriy Dubas,

President of the League of Insurance Organizations of Ukraine Viktor Berlin,

Head of the Consumer Lending Market Association Oleksandr Kholod.

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalist registration: https://forms.gle/dNZWSqjFvMVzN3Hd8.

Media contact: +38 (067) 536 8108 (Anya Mahda, Head of the Press Center of the Association of Ukrainian Banks).