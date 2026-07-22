On Thursday, July 23, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Real service in Armed Forces of Ukraine: myths, truth, and people bringing victory closer."

Participants include:

Deputy Chief of Staff of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment, Major Oleksiy Vysochynsky,

Commander of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Hero of Ukraine, Captain Ivan Kozin (Kotelva),

Commander of the Intelligence Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, Captain Bohdan Zhikharev (Hor),

Commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Shpak (Boiets),

Battalion Commander of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, ATO and French Foreign Legion veteran Oleksandr Lebedyn (Aldo Apache),

Head of the Communications Department of the 24th Separate Assault Regiment Aidar, Junior Lieutenant Ivan Zadontsev (Magnifier),

military analyst, reserve colonel, former officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Zhdanov.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street, third floor and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.