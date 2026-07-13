Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Is maximum escalation of the war turning into a mechanism for its de-escalation?'

On Monday, July 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Is maximum escalation of the war turning into a mechanism for its de-escalation?"

Participants: political expert Kostyantyn Matvienko, Chairman of the Board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko, political scientist and head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.