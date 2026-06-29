Interfax-Ukraine
Video
11:30 29.06.2026

Are moods of Ukraine's international partners regarding support during the war changing?

1 min read

p>On Monday, June 29, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Are moods of Ukraine's international partners regarding support during the war changing?"

 

Participants include: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian and political observer Leonid Shvets.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

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