Presentation of concept for eradication of corruption in Ukraine

On Wednesday, June 24, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of concept for eradication of corruption in Ukraine." During the event, the International Liberty Institute (ILI) will present step-by-step plan for elimination of corruption in Ukraine.

Participants include: expert and ILI Director Mykhailo Kamchatny; expert and ILI President Yaroslav Romanchuk.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.