Interfax-Ukraine
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14:13 23.06.2026

Online course on Ivan Kupala celebration becomes available for free on EdEra platform - Gnat Korobko

2 min read
Online course on Ivan Kupala celebration becomes available for free on EdEra platform - Gnat Korobko

On the eve of Ivan Kupala, the educational project "Know Your Ukraine" opened an online course on the history of the holiday and Ukrainian traditions of the summer period for all interested parties, which is currently available on the EdEra platform for free. This was announced by the patron and co-author of the project, Gnat Korobko.

"On June 23-24, Ukraine will celebrate the ancient Slavic holiday of Ivan Kupala, which symbolizes the unity of man with nature, the flowering of vital forces and purification. Historically, it was tied to the summer solstice, and with the advent of Christianity it coincided with the Nativity of St. John the Baptist. For those who want to learn more about this holiday, the educational project “Know Your Ukraine” has created an online course, which is already available for free on the EdEra platform,” – said Gnat Korobko.

He noted that the course is divided into three modules that combine video lectures, practical exercises and master classes.

“The course “Know Your Ukraine. Kupala” is aimed at children aged 9–15, teachers, parents and anyone who wants to better understand Ukrainian culture. The first two modules of the course introduce students to the origins of the Kupala holiday, its origin, and help to clear the idea of ​​​​the holiday from artificial post-Soviet myths. The third module opens a plan for recreating the main Kupala rituals for both urban spaces and summer camps and communities. The course materials combine video lectures, practical exercises, tests, ready-made lesson scenarios for teachers, illustrated applications and master classes on weaving Kupala wreaths, creating Kupalytsia, studying Kupala songs and traditional dances,” – said Gnat Korobko.

Link to the course

“Know Your Ukraine” is an educational project about Ukrainian traditional culture that introduces children and adults to the main holidays of the annual calendar cycle. This is a joint initiative of the Kolo Charitable Foundation, the Ivan Honchar Museum, patron Gnat Korobko and the EdEra educational platform.

Tags: #edera #kupala #gnat_korobko #know_your_ukraine

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