Interfax-Ukraine
Video
14:30 23.06.2026

Interfax-Ukraine agency press to host press conference 'Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine turns 35'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 23, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine turns 35."

Participants include: Vice President of Association of International Carriers of Ukraine (AsMAP) Volodymyr Balin, Director of Transtempo LLC (international passenger transport) Oleksandr Dereza, Head of separate subdivision of NGO Ukrainian Transport Union in Kyiv region Oleh Sotnikov, Deputy Director for Operations of Trans-Logistik LLC (international freight transport) Serhiy Kuzmenko, political consultant, Chairman of Board of Institute of Ukrainian Politics Oleksiy Usachov.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Online course on Ivan Kupala celebration becomes available for free on EdEra platform - Gnat Korobko

Tarriff blow to Ukrainian economy: leading industries against unfair increase in cargo tariffs of Ukrzaliznytsia

Interfax-Ukraine press to host roundtable 'Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems'

How limited tax administration powers affect community revenues

Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments

Reorganization or liquidation: what is really happening around the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Ministry of Health

Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press conference 'Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Is Ukraine threatened by destabilization – external and internal?'

AD
AD