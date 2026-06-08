Interfax-Ukraine press to host roundtable 'Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems'

On Tuesday, June 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Ukraine's movement toward the EU: external challenges and domestic problems." The event is organized by the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Razumkov Center, with support from the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Participants include President of the Razumkov Center Yuriy Yakymenko, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi, head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Public League Ukraine-NATO", head of the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Dzherdzh, head of the Supervisory Board of the Open Policy Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov, head of the NGO Women's Territory Liliia Shevchenko, co-director of foreign policy and international security programs at the Razumkov Center Mykhailo Pashkov, head of the Center for Russian Studies, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2007-2009) Volodymyr Ohryzko (confirmation pending), chief consultant at the National Institute for Strategic Studies Oleksandra Karakuts, chairman of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (confirmation pending), senior researcher at the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Volodymyr Holovko, head of the Department of World Economy and International Relations at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Oleksandr Shnyrkov, head of energy programs at the Strategy XXI Center for Global Studies Ihor Stukalenko.

Invited representatives of government authorities, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and foreign policy experts will also take part.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.