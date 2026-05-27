Interfax-Ukraine
Video
15:00 27.05.2026

How limited tax administration powers affect community revenues

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 27, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a presentation of a study titled "How limited tax administration powers affect community revenues." The study combines legal analysis, financial statistics and the practical experience of communities in interacting with tax authorities.

Participants include:

Deputy Executive Director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities Tetiana Arseniuk,

Director of the Civil Society Institute Anatoliy Tkachuk,

Deputy Head of the Finance Department of the Solomianska District State Administration in Kyiv Natalia Fedoniuk,

Head of the Tetiiv community Bohdan Balahura,

Head of the Obukhiv District Council Anton Karmanov,

Head of the Analytical Department of the ANTS Network Ihor Krupka (online),

moderator – expert on effective local self-government of the ANTS Network Yuliya Vusenko.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed live on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

For additional information, contact Svitlana Yednak, Head of Communications at the ANTS Network, [email protected].

 

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