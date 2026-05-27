Interfax-Ukraine
Video
12:00 27.05.2026

Reorganization or liquidation: what is really happening around the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Ministry of Health

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 27, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a briefing entitled "Reorganization or liquidation: what is really happening around the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Ministry of Health" on the reorganization process of the state institution "Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine."

Participants:

doctor of medical sciences, professor and founder of the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Ministry of Health Illia Yemets;

head of the Cardiac Surgery Care Center of the Dobrobut medical network and doctor of medical sciences Oleksandr Bablyak;

doctor of legal sciences, professor and corresponding member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Kubko;

father of an operated child Viktor Kurtiev;

moderator — Tetiana Stanieva.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Additional information at https://petition.kmu.gov.ua/petitions/9866.

Journalist accreditation is required at https://forms.gle/wj65Ej87yweH3AeL8.

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