Interfax-Ukraine
Video
10:00 27.05.2026

Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools."

The event features the presentation of a report prepared by the United Ukraine analytical center. Experts from the center said the comprehensive study examines qualitative changes in Russia influence operations. They said these operations are no longer limited to individual fakes but represent a coordinated architecture of strategic narratives synchronized between official Kremlin statements, state media, and artificial intelligence tools.

Participants:

political and security expert, head of the United Ukraine think tank Ihor Popov;

United Ukraine analytical center expert, political scientist and doctor of political sciences Petro Oleshchuk;

United Ukraine analytical center expert, political analyst and candidate of philosophical sciences Valentyn Hladkykh;

United Ukraine analytical center expert and candidate of economic sciences Ivan Us.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information is available at https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or via email at [email protected].

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