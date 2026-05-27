Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments

On Wednesday, May 27, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation entitled "Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments."

The study combines legal analysis and sociological research on the current state of European reform implementation in Ukraine.

Participants: expert on effective local self-government of the ANTS Network Yulia Vusenko, MP and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (confirmation pending), executive director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities Taras Dobrivskyi (confirmation pending) and director of the Civil Society Institute Anatoliy Tkachuk (confirmation pending).

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.