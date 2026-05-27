Interfax-Ukraine
Video
13:50 27.05.2026

Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 27, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation entitled "Ukraine's accession to the EU in practice: sectoral harmonization, regional implementation, and public sentiments."

The study combines legal analysis and sociological research on the current state of European reform implementation in Ukraine.

Participants: expert on effective local self-government of the ANTS Network Yulia Vusenko, MP and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (confirmation pending), executive director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities Taras Dobrivskyi (confirmation pending) and director of the Civil Society Institute Anatoliy Tkachuk (confirmation pending).

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

 

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

How limited tax administration powers affect community revenues

Reorganization or liquidation: what is really happening around the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Ministry of Health

Russia disinformation in 2026: new topics and tools

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press conference 'Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars'

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Is Ukraine threatened by destabilization – external and internal?'

Primary education as community capital: presentation of learning model for today's challenges

Personnel hunger and financial crisis: Is there a future for Ukraine's medical system?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security'

DIAM and CBU on construction deregulation: Government-adopted resolutions to accelerate recovery

AD
AD