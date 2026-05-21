Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries'

On Friday, May 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion titled "Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries."

Participants include President of the Armenian Initiative Foundation Hayk Ahvanian; Professor at the National University "Kyiv Aviation Institute," President of the International Institute for Security Studies Oleksiy Buriachenko; volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Murad Nasirov; former SBU officer Ivan Stupak; economic expert and PhD in Public Administration Yuriy Gavrylechko.

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.