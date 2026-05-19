Interfax-Ukraine agency to host press conference 'Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars'

On Tuesday, May 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Not age, but technical condition: business demands cancellation of limit term for railcars."

Participants:

President of Ukrmetalurgprom Oleksandr Kalenkov,

Executive Director of the National Association of the Extractive Industry of Ukraine (NADPU) Kseniia Orynchak,

Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Ferroalloy Producers (UkrFA) Serhiy Kudryavtsev,

President of the Union of Chemists of Ukraine Oleksiy holubov (online),

President of the All-Ukrainian Union of Building Materials Manufacturers Kostiantyn Saliy,

Executive Director of the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine (Ukrcement) Liudmyla Kripka,

lawyer and industry expert, member of the Association of Ukrainian Railway Shippers Marina Lisnicha,

Director General of the Federation of Transport Employers of Ukraine Volodimir Husak.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information at tel. (044) 279-05-25, [email protected] (Ukrmetalurgprom).



