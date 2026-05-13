Interfax-Ukraine
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11:30 13.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security'

On Wednesday, May 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New migration policy of Ukraine's leadership and the problem of Ukrainian national security."

Participants:

founder and head of the Syla Natsii party and head of the Zakhyst i Dopomоha public organization, trade port management specialist Andriy Peliukhovskyi,

party general council member, Russian-Ukrainian war veteran, public and political figure, journalist and former head of the VCA of Zolote in Luhansk region Kostiantyn Ilchenko,

party general council member, public and political figure, journalist and head of the Association of Russian-Ukrainian War Participants public organization Hennadii Pryshchepchuk,

party general council member, political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine and moderator Oleksandr Kondratenko.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards. For additional information call (096) 551-51-51 or email [email protected].

 

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