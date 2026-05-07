Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Transformation of municipal heating enterprises into energy companies: what is changing and how to act'

On Thursday, May 7, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable discussion entitled "Transformation of communal heat supply enterprises into energy companies: what is changing and how to act."

Questions for discussion: whether the current model of state regulation is capable of ensuring the effective transformation of district heating enterprises (DHEs) into full-fledged players in the energy market, what is actually blocking the development of cogeneration in Ukraine and how specifically to remove these barriers, whether DHEs are capable of fulfilling "Resilience Plans" and how exactly they are preparing for the next heating season, what decisions are necessary for the transition of the heat supply industry from a mode of chronic loss-making to economically justified functioning and development, and other issues.

Expected participants: Executive Secretary of the Association of Critical Infrastructure Operators Ruslan Holub, Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Oleksandr Slobozhan, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Kostyantyn Kovalchuk (confirmation expected), Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Valentyna Moskalenko (confirmation expected), Director of Department at the NEURC Ruslan Ovcharenko (confirmation expected), MP, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Oleksiy Kucherenko (confirmation expected), MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Maksym Khlapuk (confirmation expected), a representative of Naftogaz Trading Gas Supply Company LLC (confirmation expected), Director of Cherkasiteplokomunenergo Pavlo Karas, heads of heat supply enterprises from Vinnytsia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Brovary, Mykolaiv, and other cities, as well as mayors and their deputies.

The event will be held at 8/5a Reitarska Street and streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Registration for participants (online format) at https://forms.gle/AJ5CB85sXNfDQWvs6.

Registration for media representatives at https://forms.gle/L9XphZXKRC6nmptZ7.