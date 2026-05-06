Interfax-Ukraine
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10:00 06.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation and expert discussion of study 'Post-50 labour market: what employers really think and what to do about it'

2 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host presentation and expert discussion of study 'Post-50 labour market: what employers really think and what to do about it'

On Wednesday, May 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency  (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a presentation and expert discussion of the study entitled "The labour market after 50: what employers really think – and what to do about it."

The results of the first stage of the study will be presented as part of the public initiative "Silver Economy of Ukraine: the potential of the 50+ generation" – an examination of employer attitudes toward barriers to engaging people aged 50+ in the Ukrainian labour market, conducted by the Ukrainian Centre for Social Reforms of the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Participants:

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Daria Marchak,

director of the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies Ella Libanova,

Director of the State Employment Service of Ukraine Yulia Zhovtiak,

head of the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine Oleksiy Miroshnichenko,

co-founder and managing director of the Zhyttieliub charitable foundation Tina Nikolova,

moderator – Andriy Dlihach, economist, entrepreneur and public figure.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Registration is required

For additional information contact [email protected], tel. (050) 312-51-46 (Silver Economy of Ukraine: 50+ Generation Potential project communications coordinator Taisa Stadnichenko).

 

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