Interfax-Ukraine
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11:00 18.05.2026

Interfax-Ukraine agency to host discussion 'Is Ukraine threatened by destabilization – external and internal?'

1 min read

On Monday, May 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Is Ukraine threatened by destabilization – external and internal?"

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, Doctor of Political Sciences, expert of the United Ukraine Analytical Center Ihor Petrenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian.

The event will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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