17:15 09.04.2022

Shmyhal, von der Leyen, Borrell discuss Ukraine's entry into EU’s single payment, roaming space

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Ukraine's entry into the single payment space of the European Union and the creation of a single roaming space.

"Today we discussed a number of important issues for Ukraine with Mrs. President of the European Commission and Mr. High Representative of European Diplomacy. This is a plan for the restoration of our state, the creation of a fund for the restoration of our state, the creation of a single payment space, the entry of Ukraine into a single payment space, the creation of a single roaming space, that is, the abolition of additional payment for the use of mobile Internet on the territory of the European Union," Shmyhal said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy by Josep Borrell on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister noted that these are the promising issues that the parties agreed to work on together.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the parties also discussed sanctions policy and support in the field of technology and weapons.

