Mobile operator lifecell restores communication in 34 settlements of Kyiv region

After the liberation of Kyiv region, the mobile network operator lifecell restored mobile communications in 34 settlements where it was impossible to restore coverage before due to the occupation and hostilities.

According to the operator, after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, lifecell technical specialists restored communication in the settlements of Velyki Huliaky, Hruzke, Dzvinkove, Didivschyna, Kniazhychi, Kozychanka, Konchaky, Leonivka, Lychanka, Lyshnia, Lubske, Mriya, Muzychi, Nehrashi, Novosilky, Osykove, Pereviz, Pryshyvalnia, Sosnivka, Tomashivka, Ferma, Chornohorodka, Yablunivka, Yaroshivka.

In addition, the connection was partially restored in the following settlements: Irpin, Stoyanka, Buzova, Horbovychi, Hurivschyna, Zhornivka, Liubymivka, Mostysche, Petrushky, Shpytky.

The operator lifecell continues to work around the clock to ensure the stable operation of the network, as the operator's services can save lives and help many people in critical situations.