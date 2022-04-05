Telecom

20:27 05.04.2022

Mobile operator lifecell restores communication in 34 settlements of Kyiv region

1 min read
Mobile operator lifecell restores communication in 34 settlements of Kyiv region

After the liberation of Kyiv region, the mobile network operator lifecell restored mobile communications in 34 settlements where it was impossible to restore coverage before due to the occupation and hostilities.

According to the operator, after the de-occupation of Kyiv region, lifecell technical specialists restored communication in the settlements of Velyki Huliaky, Hruzke, Dzvinkove, Didivschyna, Kniazhychi, Kozychanka, Konchaky, Leonivka, Lychanka, Lyshnia, Lubske, Mriya, Muzychi, Nehrashi, Novosilky, Osykove, Pereviz, Pryshyvalnia, Sosnivka, Tomashivka, Ferma, Chornohorodka, Yablunivka, Yaroshivka.

In addition, the connection was partially restored in the following settlements: Irpin, Stoyanka, Buzova, Horbovychi, Hurivschyna, Zhornivka, Liubymivka, Mostysche, Petrushky, Shpytky.

The operator lifecell continues to work around the clock to ensure the stable operation of the network, as the operator's services can save lives and help many people in critical situations.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Google launches fund to support Ukrainian startups worth $5 mln

CERT-UA records 60 cyber attacks from March 15 through March 22

ITU decides to help, support Ukraine in restoring its telecommunications sector - State Special Communications Service

Datagroup resolves more than 350 DDoS attacks on Ukraine's telecom network during one month of war

Techiia Foundation, IT Ukraine to cooperate to overcome humanitarian, economic consequences of war

Kyivstar provides businesses, govt agencies with Star.Docs e-document service free of charge

American Qualcomm stops sales of products to Russian companies

Kyivstar provides 201 bomb shelters in 14 cities of Ukraine with home internet by now

Another batch of Starlink equipment delivered to Ukraine – Fedorov

Digital Ministry, FTX and Everstake launch website to collect crypto aid for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD