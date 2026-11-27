Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to Resolution No. 303 that will allow PlayCity, the state agency responsible for regulating gambling and lottery businesses, to conduct scheduled inspections of lottery operators for the first time since 2013, including during martial law.

"For more than 12 years, such inspections have not been conducted due to the lack of the necessary regulatory framework," PlayCity said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the state agency, the government approved licensing conditions for the issuance and operation of lotteries in November last year, while in 2026 the state budget received UAH 72.6 million in license fees for the first time.

Under the proposed amendments, PlayCity will be authorized to conduct comprehensive inspections of lottery operators' compliance with legal requirements and licensing conditions.

Among other things, the changes will strengthen the protection of lottery participants' rights and legitimate interests, the statement said.

"The introduction of licensing conditions and the resumption of scheduled inspections are successive stages in reforming the lottery market that will ensure an effective mechanism for state oversight," the state agency added.

As reported in May this year, the Cabinet of Ministers placed PlayCity under the coordination of the prime minister, whereas just over a year earlier it had been coordinated through the minister of digital transformation.